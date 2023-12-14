Bua farmer’s dream come true

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

A 51-year-old farmer from Viligau in Lekutu, Bua, Wahid Ali, was elated when the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Honourable Tomasi Tuinabuna, visited his farm to officially open his completed goat shed.

Ali is the recipient of the Goat Shed Package under the Commercial Agriculture Development Programme Assistance for the last financial year.

He says that it was indeed a dream come true for him and thanked the government for the assistance.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Bua farmer currently has 80 breeding does and is also a dedicated integrated farmer.

He has encouraged farmers to continue working with the Ministry, especially for advice and consistent monitoring of their farms.

Tuinabuna also commended Ali for his perseverance and encouraged him to continue growing his livestock and vegetable farm.