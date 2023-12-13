Bitter-sweet moment for Narayan

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The first-ever school pass-out parade for Lomaivuna Secondary School was a bitter-sweet moment for head boy Vinen Shankar Narayan.

Narayan who lost his father last month received the baton of honor award demonstrating exceptional leadership and perseverance.

He led 344 students at the pass-out parade.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Narayan can only wish that his late father was around to witness this moment.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says his late father was looking forward to the event as it’s also his son’s final year.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Narayan wore a pair of canvas with his parade attire, a tribute to his late dad and family, who gifted him the pair of shoes during his 18th birthday.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]