Belego family loses house and belonging in fire

A family in Belego, Wailevu, Cakaudrove is counting their blessings after narrowly escaping a major fire that destroyed their home last night.

The two-flat, eight-bedroom house, which had recently undergone renovations, was completely engulfed in flames within an hour.

A family member, still in shock, told FBC News that she heard an explosion and crackling sounds before noticing smoke coming from the back of the house. She quickly evacuated her children, escaping unharmed.

The family only managed to save two vehicles, leaving with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Despite a response from the Savusavu Fire Station, the fire had already consumed the house by the time they arrived.

According to eyewitness Jeke Wainidravu, fire trucks had to make two trips due to a lack of water supply.

The NFA is urging homeowners to ensure proper fire safety measures are in place. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.