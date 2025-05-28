Beijing seeks to promote more Fijian products

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian [File Photo]

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says Beijing is ready to deepen trade relations with Fiji.

The ambassador highlighted this on the FBC TV program “Your Voice,” saying China is open to expanding economic cooperation.

He says there are opportunities to boost Fijian exports, particularly products currently bound for markets like the United States.

Ambassador Jian says efforts are now underway to spotlight more Fijian-made goods in China in hopes of attracting new buyers and balancing trade.

“Each year, we have the China International Import Expo; it is an important platform to promote Fijian products. We will invite as many Fijian companies as possible to come and participate in the expo to advertise Fijian products.”

Last year, trade between the two countries surpassed $1 billion, though China’s exports to Fiji continue to far outweigh Fiji’s shipments to the Chinese market.

