Bainivalu acts on community appeals in Ra

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, has responded directly to calls for assistance from communities in Ra Province, conducting a series of site visits to address pressing development and livelihood concerns.

Last week, the Minister visited the villages of Barotu, Rokoroko, and Maniyava following requests made to her office.

The visits aimed to strengthen community-government engagement and support rural development initiatives.

In Barotu, villagers highlighted the need for a nursery, a fishing cooperative, fish warden training, support for SMEs and youth, and assistance for women’s groups involved in aquaculture.

Similar concerns were raised in Rokoroko and Maniyava, where communities called for infrastructure support, including the construction of multipurpose evacuation centers.

Fishing nets were also handed over to women’s groups in Barotu and Rokoroko to support sustainable income generation.

The Ministry team provided information on key services, including tree planting, chainsaw and nursery training, licensing, and aquaculture support.

