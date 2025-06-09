Australia and NZ step in to fight Kava crisis

Fiji’s fight against the deadly kava dieback disease has been boosted with new testing equipment to help detect the Cucumber Mosaic Virus.

It is assumed to be one of the possible causes of the outbreak.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways received a CMV test kit this week through the PHAMA Plus Program, funded by Australia’s DFAT and New Zealand’s MFAT and delivered by DT Global Australia Pty Ltd.

Fiji PHAMA Plus Country Director David Hickes said the new tool would improve how quickly and accurately the virus is found in kava plants.

He said this would help protect the income of kava farmers and ensure strong crop health.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana said the support came at the right time.

He states the new testing kit will help the Ministry respond better to the disease and reduce the risk to the kava industry.

The Ministry adds it will continue to work with partners and farmers to strengthen biosecurity and support the long-term future of Fiji’s kava sector.

