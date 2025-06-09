Alcohol disguised as Coke in classrooms

A growing trend among students is raising serious concerns, as alcohol is being smuggled into school properties in Coke bottles.

This method, described as a new tactic, sees students mixing alcohol with soft drinks to hide the smell and appearance. The disguised bottles are then carried into classrooms without suspicion.

National Substance Abuse Advisory Council Acting Chief Executive Josua Naisele has revealed this and has also pointed out how this has become common in some schools.

He shared that some students are finding creative ways to sneak in banned substances.

But alcohol isn’t the only concern. Naisele states that primary school students have also been caught using marijuana.

“There are no confirmed reports of students using harder drugs like methamphetamine, but tobacco, suki, cigarettes, and vapes are still regularly found in schools.”

Naisele warns that drug use affects how students learn and grow. Their development is interrupted, and long-term damage can happen early.

Students turn to drugs for different reasons, he adds. Some face pressure from their peers. Others are simply curious and want to try it.

“Once they try it, they often get hooked because of the nicotine. Some are just trying to cope with personal problems they don’t know how to handle.”

Naisele notes that young people’s brains are still developing until around age 24. Their decision-making is not fully formed. That’s why they need guidance, not just discipline.

He urges parents to take the time to understand their children. Know who their friends are, what subjects they enjoy, who their teachers are and what interests them.

If parents are aware, they’ll notice when their child starts acting out or showing signs of drug use. The problem, he said, was that many parents don’t know what their children are doing because they’re not paying attention.

He encourages families to talk openly.

“Take charge of your homes.Know your children. Connect with them.”

Naisele shares a case he once handled, where a girl in Form Six finally opened up about being abused when she was six years old.

He says many students carry deep issues but have no outlet, so they turn to drugs instead.

Naisele adds that the Education Ministry is working to improve counselling services in schools to help students facing trauma or stress.

He also points out that when children don’t feel heard at home, they’ll search for attention elsewhere.

That’s why, Naisele reiterates that parents and teachers must create space for them to talk and be heard.

