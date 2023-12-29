Agriculture Ministry hosts plant health clinics

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Research and Extension officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, with support from the Pacific Community recently conducted Plant Health Clinics in Tavua and Ba.

The Plant Health Clinics were held with support from Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research- Canberra, in responding to emerging pest and disease threats to horticulture in the Pacific islands.

The two-day event took place at the Yaladro settlement in Tavua and Talaiya settlement in Ba, allowing the farmers to attend and exchange their knowledge regarding pest and disease control on plants.

Farmers brought sick plant samples for diagnosis and received advice on combating diseases, insects, and weeds on their farms.