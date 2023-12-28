Agriculture Minister outlines long-term plans

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Dairy farmers are being encouraged to invest more in pasture development to sustain their stocks.

Speaking to farmers in Tailevu, North Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says the ministry is working on revitalizing the beef industry.

Rayalu says the collaboration needs to be strengthened with all stakeholders for it to happen.

He adds that there are long-term plans to carry out a whole makeover of cattle breeds in Fiji and also the formation of cattle associations across Fiji depending on the breeds that they have.



The Ministry is working with farmers who have received the new breeds, which were obtained through artificial insemination or embryo transfer.



The Ministry is now producing frozen semen and will be taking them to farmers who need them for either dairy or beef farming.