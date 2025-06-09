Agriculture data to transform Fiji’s farms

The Ministry of Agriculture is gathering key data to build a strong, competitive and resilient farming sector.

The Fiji Agriculture Statistics Unit is conducting regular surveys with help from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program.

This data will guide smart policies and programs to support farmers and communities.

The Ministry focuses on collecting information about key crops like rice and yaqona and tracks progress on Sustainable Development Goals, especially for small farmers and gender equality.

The data feeds into major plans such as the Strategic Development Plan (2024–2028) and the 10-Year Non-Sugar Agriculture Policy (2025–2035).

It also updates the National Farmers Repository Database, VitiAgriDataHub to improve future surveys.



