Aging pipes cost millions, fix underway

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says strict quality assurance, material standards, and warranties are now mandatory in all water infrastructure contracts to ensure long-term durability.

He says the measures are designed to prevent system failures and strengthen Fiji’s aging network with leaking and outdated pipes currently responsible for up to 40 percent of national water loss.

The Water Authority of Fiji is mapping century-old pipelines to prioritize repairs and replacements under a structured plan.

“So that quality assurance is there as a process and that side is taken care of. And of course, in any project there would be issues such as warranties, materials and all that, which would be catered for as far as the contracts are concerned in terms of liabilities or insurance.”

Ro Filipe confirmed that funding for the Elevated Princess Road Water Infrastructure Project is coming from the Water Authority of Fiji’s capital budget, not the Asian Development Bank.

The upgrades will include sewer and pipe expansions, water pressure monitoring, and targeted repairs to reduce losses.

Project Manager Patrick Wardlaw of Flame Tree Developments Fiji Limited says the team will use locally sourced pipes boosting efficiency and supporting the local economy by avoiding imports.

The initiative aims to secure reliable water supply for homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses ensuring infrastructure meets modern standards and provides long-term solutions for communities.

