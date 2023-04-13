Address brain drain issue: ADB

Fiji needs to address the rising shortages of skilled workers to sustain economic recovery.

This was highlighted in the Asian Development Bank’s economic outlook report.

ADB Senior Economic Officer Isoa Wainiqolo says gains from increased remittances need to be balanced with the emerging skills gap domestically.

“We’re seeing a lot of our people moving overseas, which is good in terms of remittances but we need them in terms of economic recovery. But they are leaving for better pay offshore.”

Wainiqolo says government and businesses can address the issue by either increasing wages or providing continuous training and apprenticeship programs to better match skills with labour market needs.

According to the ADB report, government needs to align education and training programs with labour market demand in growth sectors.