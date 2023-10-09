A call for youth to celebrate Fiji Day with vigor

A group of senior citizens is calling on the younger generation to take pride in Fiji Day, as people’s commitment to celebrate the special day has faded throughout the years.

Labasa Market vendor Taini Ravasua says through her observation that a lot has changed over the years, with little to no efforts put in to commemorate independence.

Ravasua says it is our civic responsibility to celebrate Fiji Day.

“I would like to encourage both the old and young to take pride in celebrating Fiji Day, which is a special day to commemorate our independence. It is only for a day.”

Ravasua says this year’s Fiji Day is also an opportunity to celebrate the Fiji Water Flying Fijians achievements at the World Cup, making it to the quarterfinals after 16 years.

“Before, I never had interest in sports. Now, I have developed so much love for sports … with Fiji reaching greater heights in rugby. This is also a day to commemorate their achievements. Let us unite to celebrate our boy’s success in rugby.”

Another vendor, Mila Talatolu, says she is proud to call Fiji home as it has helped nurture their family to be who they are today.

“I have witnessed rekindled love among Fijians throughout the years … there is a lot of unity now. After my husband passed away, we moved to Labasa where my children were educated. The spirit of togetherness in Fiji has helped my family grow.”

Talatolu says she would never trade Fiji for another country to live in.

A Fiji Day celebration will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow.

The Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development will officiate at the celebration.

The celebration commences with a march from Y-Corner to Subrail Park at 8.30 am tomorrow.