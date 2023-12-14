Tikoduadua reveals purpose of US executive jet stationed in Fiji

An executive jet belonging to the United States government is currently in Fiji to facilitate the movements of Pacific leaders.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua provided clarification when asked about the jet stationed at Nausori Airport.

Tikoduadua disclosed the ownership of the jet and its purpose in Fiji.

“It’s an executive jet owned by the US government, and the intention here is for the use of Pacific leaders. It’s here in Fiji, centralized, and managed by my Ministry.”

Tikoduadua explained that if leaders of the Pacific wish to use the jet, they will have to coordinate through the United States Embassy.

He added that the jet will remain in Fiji for a while unless the US decides to retrieve it.