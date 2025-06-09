108 graduates equipped for Fiji's workforce

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A total of 108 students graduated from Pacific Polytech’s Micro Qualification Programme in Nausori, taking the institution’s total number of graduates to 3,219 since the programme began.

The graduates received qualifications in a range of vocational and life-skills programmes, including Plumbing, Panel Beating, Joinery, Front Office Operations, Literacy and Numeracy, Sewing and other trade-based courses designed to meet industry and community needs.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to use their skills to make a positive contribution to their communities and the country.

He says graduation marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities, challenges and possibilities.

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Pacific Polytech Council Chairperson Dr Ganesh Chand says it is encouraging to see increasing numbers of young people and adults taking an interest in skills training and lifelong learning.

Dr Chand says skills training is essential in improving livelihoods and creating opportunities for people to earn a sustainable income and support their families.

The graduation reflected the inclusive nature of the programme, with the youngest graduate aged 16 and the oldest 75 years old.

Several graduates have indicated plans to continue their studies, while others hope to start their own businesses using the skills they have gained.

The ceremony also recognised a graduate from the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre and paid tribute to a student who completed his programme but passed away before graduation, with a minute of silence observed in his memory.

Pacific Polytech was established in 2021 following the closure of the Technical Colleges of Fiji and continues to expand access to technical and vocational education and training across the country.