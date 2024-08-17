Sooraj Barjatya reacts to national award win for Uunchai

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today and Sooraj Barjatya won the Best Director award for his much-loved film Uunchai (2022). The filmmaker, who has an insane fan following for his family dramas, spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama about the National Award win.

Uunchai starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. It is the story of three friends who, despite their old age, trek to the Everest Base Camp for the sake of their deceased friend. It was produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Neena Gupta also won the National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.