Padma Lakshmi’s next recipe will be funny

Padma Lakshmi is undeniably beautiful, but more importantly, she’d like to be valued for her humor.

After announcing last year she would be stepping down as host of the cooking competition “Top Chef,” the author and producer’s next move may surprise fans.

Lakshmi spoke with The New Yorker and revealed that she’s been developing a comedy series with “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig that she would produce and star in.

She is a regular at famed New York comedy club the Comedy Cellar, telling the publication, “What attracts me to comedy is the same thing that attracts me to men who are witty. It’s the matter of how you want to spend your time.”

According to the story, “Lakshmi has begun to think of comedy as potentially more than a hobby.”

She’s done a cameo on “Saturday Night Live,” and after positive feedback, aspires to return to as a host. Lakshmi has also taken classes at the comedy school Upright Citizens Brigade.

Recently, she hosted and performed at her sold-out curated show, “Padma Puts On a Comedy Show,” collaborating with Phoebe Robinson, Michelle Buteau and Jaboukie Young-White.

“I’m starting from scratch. I don’t do it on Instagram, because I could f**k my career in a second,” Lakshmi said. “But among my friends and in safe spaces, I’m learning how to be more of my wilder, wackier, zanier self.”