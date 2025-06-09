Mariah Carey takes home first VMA and the Video Vanguard award

source: ABC / Website

Ariana Grande, who is often compared vocally with Mariah Carey, introduced the pop diva’s Video Vanguard performance, where she sang a medley of her greatest hits, including We Belong Together, Fantasy and Obsessed.

“As a songwriter and producer, she’s given us an anthem for every occasion,” Ariana Grande said before introducing Carey.

“As a vocalist, there’s only one queen, and that’s Mariah.’

Article continues after advertisement

“She knows no limits with her iconic 5-octave range and has left an irrevocable impact with her tone, technique and sound.”

Despite winning the Video Vanguard Award, Mariah Carey won her first VMA (Best R&B song) during the 2025 awards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.