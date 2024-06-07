J.Lo Focuses on Love Amid World's Negativity

[Source: Reuters]

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez is trying to keep it positive.

Following her cancellation last week of her summer concert tour so she could spend more time with her family, Lopez has offered a note of gratitude to her fans.

Visitors to her On The Jlo were greeted this week with a note from the singer/actress about the success of her latest film “Atlas,” which is steaming on Netflix.

The message begins with “Thank you.”

Lopez shares that “Atlas” recently reached No. 1 on the Netflix top 10 movie titles list and she credited her supporters.

Live Nation and Lopez announced the cancelation of her “THIS IS ME…LIVE” tour last Friday, stating she would “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.

The news came amid recent reports Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have been living apart. CNN has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment.

The couple married in July 2022. Lopez’s tour was scheduled to kickoff June 26 in Orlando.