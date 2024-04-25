Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After an emotional farewell from the iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has surprised his fans by announcing his comeback for the show’s 16th season.

Responding to public demand, the megastar has returned to the host’s seat, much to the delight of his devoted audience. Since the announcement of the new season, fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere.

In a recent update on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of KBC along with details of his hectic shooting schedule. The actor revealed that his day was packed with non-stop shooting, without the customary breaks.

Bachchan’s blog post featured four images from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The first picture shows the megastar stepping out of his car, dressed in a white kurta pyjama layered with a printed jacket. He exudes his signature charm as he prepares to take on the hosting duties once again. The second image captures Bachchan in a dapper black suit, making his way inside the studio with confidence and poise.

As the day progressed, Bachchan found himself immersed in the shooting process, as depicted in the third picture where he is seen with folded hands, focused and engaged in the midst of filming. He wrote on his blog, “a nonstop schedule beginning at 9 .. and worked till 5 without the traditional break .. done it driven off , and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink .. and back in the love of the game at IPL .. as exciting as all the others that are unfolding before us this season…”

Big B added, “It be looked forward to this game and the work schedules adjusted accordingly .. interest never waning .. from that ‘John Jaany Janardhan’ song shoot at Filmistan when all of us sat outside what then was a miracle mechanism – a transistor monitored small TV screen .. enraptured with the game…” The return of Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati has reignited excitement among fans of the show.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next star in Kalki 2898 AD and a special appearance in Vettaiyan.