Aaron Phypers files divorce from Denise Richards

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are going their separate ways.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on Monday after six years of marriage, according to court documents reviewed by Entertainment Weekly. The frequency medicine healing center founder, 52, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, which is noted to have begun on July 4.

In addition to a request for spousal support from Richards, Phypers has requested to confirm as separate a list of assets including cordless and electric power tools, a 2018 Chieftain Dark Horse Indian motorcycle, and a GT500 Shelby sports car.

EW has reached out to a rep for Richards for comment.

Though the pair share no minor children, Phypers was in the process of adopting Richards’ 13-year-old daughter, Eloise. It is not clear if that adoption was made legal before the filing. Phypers also helped Richards parent her other daughters, Sami and Lola, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen.

They first met in 2017 at Quantum 360 Club, the wellness center Phypers operates in Malibu, Calif., where Richards sought a “preventative DNA repair” service. They were married the year after, and opened their lives to the world off and on between 2019 and 2024 when Richards appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards, 54, is best known for her roles in films like Wild Things, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. She was married to Sheen from 2000-2006, and Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan in 2015, but they separated in 2016 and were divorced in 2018.

On a March episode of Richards’ new reality show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress joked that “it’s not easy being married to me” during a confessional interview with Phypers.

“It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done,” Phypers claimed.

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again,” Richards added. “Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f—ing get divorced.”

