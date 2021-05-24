Visitor arrivals projected to grow by over 1000 percent

Fiji is expecting the overall visitor arrivals to grow by about 1, 314 percent this year says Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He adds the percentage is high because Fiji received only 34, 000 visitors last year.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights this year Fiji expects 447, 000 visitors to come to her shores.

The Minister stated that the recent ANZ report is a lot more bullish in their projections as it expects 600, 000 visitors to come to Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it will take two years to go back to pre-pandemic visitor arrival numbers.

Sayed-Khaiyum says April is expected to be the biggest month yet for arrivals as we expect 30, 000 to 35, 000 visitors on our shores.

“The forward monthly booking until July has exceeded our earlier expectations and visitor arrivals are expected to surpass projections much sooner than expected. Tourism Fiji expects around 129, 8 04 visitors between April to July this year as we approach peak season with many visitors flocking to our shores for holidays in the coming months.”

Since the reopening of our border on December 1st, 50, 742 visitors have arrived in the country, registering a 17 percent fold increase in the last three months.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the recent relaxation of restriction by New Zealand will also boost arrivals.

Prior to COVID-19 the tourism sector contributed around $2b a year in foreign exchange earnings.