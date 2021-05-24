Home

Business

Tourism operators urged to prepare now

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:35 pm
Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya. [Source: Fijian Government]

Tourism operators have been urged to continue devising attractive packages for our local markets in the coming weeks.

This as the containment zone borders in Viti Levu will be uplifted as we’ve surpassed our 60 percent full vaccination target.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya held a virtual meeting with tourism operators yesterday to establish phases of reopening the sector domestically and internationally.

Koya says with the opening of local borders in Viti Levu, domestic travel will resume and re-ignite demand for the ‘Love our Locals Fiji’ campaign.

This was extremely successful prior to the second wave of the pandemic.

Koya highlights domestic tourism is a precursor to opening up internationally, adding operators need to ensure their properties are fully prepared and ready to welcome back visitors.

The Minister says the reopening of the sector domestically will provide the industry with an opportunity to adjust, focus and step up readiness with innovation and preparation.

He adds under the guidance of careFiji Commitment, stakeholders have been working hard to improve service quality and delivery of tourism products especially in terms of cleanliness, proper ventilation and safety – sending a strong message that Fiji is a safe and ideal destination.

Tourism Fiji also has plans to market Love our Locals 2.0 and will work closely with all industry partners and the Fijian Government to ensure its success.

