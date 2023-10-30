Fijian products a hit at Pacific Fair

[Source: Supplied]

The recent Pacific Fair, in Nouméa, New Caledonia provided an opportunity for seven Fijian female entrepreneurs to learn the basics of exporting.

Thanks to the financial support from the French Embassy to Fiji, these entrepreneurs were able to showcase and sell their products during the event.

Fiji was also the guest of honour for this edition.

The French Embassy has been supporting female entrepreneurs



[Supplied]

Since 2019, and has forged strong ties with the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council.

This partnership, established under the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, benefits female entrepreneurship, vital for the Fijian economy.

The sectors represented at the Pacific Fair ranged from organic goat milk soap to contemporary art, through vanilla and traditional weaving; a diversity that illustrates the richness and vitality of Fijian female entrepreneurship.

The Embassy says from the start of the Fair, sales from the seven entrepreneurs exceeded their expectations, which highlights the potential of Fijian products on the international market.