Climate funding to support communities

[photo: Supplied]

Fiji is looking to strengthen community preparedness for climate-related disasters, with a new regional funding programme set to support access to clean water and sanitation during emergencies.

The Pacific Loss and Damage Funding Programme, approximately worth $FJD4.5 million, will benefit Fiji, Tonga and the Republic of the Marshall Islands by helping improve the communities’ response to the impacts of climate change.

Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development Mitieli Cama says discussions have focused on including water, sanitation and hygiene programmes, particularly as El Niño could worsen conditions for vulnerable communities.

He adds that access to clean water and proper sanitation is critical during and after disasters, especially for women, children, people with disabilities and older people, as it helps reduce health risks.

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The programme is led by the Climate Vulnerable Forum and V20 Secretariat, implemented by UNDP Pacific and funded by the Government of Wallonia.