US disruption could delay Fiji Airways flights

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways passengers travelling from Los Angeles and San Francisco could face delays following a nationwide ground stop in the United States.

The airline says return flights FJ811 from Los Angeles and FJ871 from San Francisco remain scheduled to depart tonight, but changes are possible.

According to Fiji Airways, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop after a communications issue affected air traffic control centres.

Meanwhile, flights FJ810 to Los Angeles and FJ870 to San Francisco, which left Nadi yesterday, landed safely.

Article continues after advertisement

The airline is monitoring the situation and urges passengers to check its website, official social media pages and their emails for updates.