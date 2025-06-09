Fiji seeks more qualified accountants for growth

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji needs more qualified accountants to strengthen its economy, support businesses, and improve financial accountability.

The government has raised concerns over a declining number of accounting graduates, warning that the shortage could challenge the country’s future workforce and economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says accountants play a critical role beyond managing financial records, with expertise that influences investment decisions and business growth.

The call comes as the profession evolves, with digital technology and artificial intelligence reshaping financial management. There is also a strong push to support young professionals through mentoring and closer cooperation with higher education institutions.

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“I think the main issue or the main value that we hold dear as accountants is integrity. Because ultimately if you don’t have integrity, the whole profession basically falls to its knees.”

Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants President Ravinesh Singh says the institute aims to support young professionals and leverage digital tools to make services easier to access.

“Our priorities are to deliver greater value to members, strengthen professional standards and support the development of the next generation.”

Experts stress that building a stronger accounting profession requires more than technical knowledge—it demands integrity, accountability, and a new generation of skilled professionals to guide Fiji’s economic future.