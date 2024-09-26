US, France push Lebanon ceasefire

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. and France sought to hammer out a 21-day ceasefire in the Lebanon conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah late on Wednesday while Israel’s military chief said a ground assault was possible after heavy airstrikes.

As fears rose that the conflict could spark a wider Middle East war, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the U.S. and France would give details about their proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon very soon.

A U.S. official said a statement was likely later on Wednesday.

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, according to a Reuters compilation of Lebanese health ministry statements. The ministry earlier said at least 223 were wounded.

The U.S. was working with other countries to avert an escalation of hostilities, enable displaced people in Lebanon and Israel to return home and allow for discussions on a broader diplomatic solution, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood told the council.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters before the council meeting that Israel would welcome a ceasefire and preferred a diplomatic solution. But if diplomacy failed, Israel would use all means at its disposal, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to arrive in New York on Thursday and address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Danon said.

Also at the U.N., Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters before the council meeting that his country supported Hezbollah and would not remain indifferent if the conflict in Lebanon spiraled.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said all-out war must be avoided at all costs.

Russia also called for an immediate halt to fighting in Lebanon.