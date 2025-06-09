Passengers evacuated after deadly virus outbreak on cruise ship

Supplied: PBS

The first passengers evacuated from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak near Spain’s Canary Islands have arrived in Madrid.

Fourteen Spanish nationals were flown from Tenerife and placed in mandatory quarantine at a military hospital.

French nationals were also taken to Paris, while other countries, including the UK, are arranging flights for their citizens.

Health workers wearing protective hazmat suits disinfected passengers before departure.

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Three people have died in the outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, including two confirmed to have had hantavirus.