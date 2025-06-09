Sigatoka man dies in horror crash

A 38-year-old man from Olosara in Sigatoka is believed to be Fiji’s latest road fatality victim following a serious accident along Queens Road in Nayawa, Sigatoka.

Police say the victim was driving when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and collide with a minivan carrying fifteen passengers.

The driver was rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, where medical officials later confirmed his death.

Two passengers who were travelling in the minivan remain admitted at Lautoka Hospital, while the remaining victims were treated and discharged.

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The national road death toll now stands at 18.