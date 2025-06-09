LTA ends M-PAiSA payment delays

Motorists using M-PAiSA to pay traffic fines and renew licences will now see payments updated instantly in the Land Transport Authority system.

The improvement follows a new system upgrade by LTA and Vodafone Fiji, replacing the old batch-processing system that delayed transactions by up to three business days.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the upgrade will reduce customer frustration and allow users to complete transactions from home without standing in queues.

The system also enables immediate verification of unpaid fines and renewals at LTA offices.

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Users must update to the latest version of the Vodafone Fiji M-PAiSA app to access the service.