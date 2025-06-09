Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 23

[Source: Reuters]

Russia pummelled Kyiv with drones in an all-night attack, injuring at least 23 people, damaging railway infrastructure and setting buildings and cars on fire throughout the city, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said early on Friday.

Air raid alerts lasted more than eight hours overnight with several waves of attacks, with Russia launching a total of 539 drones and 11 missiles targeting the Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

“The main target of the strikes was the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!” the Air Force said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Fourteen of the injured were hospitalised, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Damage was recorded in six of Kyiv’s 10 districts on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city and falling drone debris set a medical facility on fire in the leafy Holosiivskyi district, Klitschko said.

The attacks were the latest in a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have intensified in recent weeks and included some of the deadliest assaults of the war on the city of three million people.

