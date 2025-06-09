Rescue ends after 21 killed in Gaza building collapse

source: reuters

Gaza rescuers wrapped up searches on Thursday in the rubble of a bomb-damaged building that collapsed a day earlier, opens new tab, where 21 people were killed and 45 rescued from ​under the rubble, a Palestinian official said.

Nearly a year since a ceasefire ended major fighting ‌in Gaza, reconstruction of the devastated territory has yet to begin. Most buildings were completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes or bulldozed by Israeli forces, and nearly all of the rest have suffered damage.

The population of more than 2 million lives confined to ​a third of the enclave’s territory, mainly housed in makeshift tents or in overcrowded rooms in damaged ​buildings.

Bulldozers were at work at the site on Thursday, removing rubble to prepare the ⁠ground for tents, where survivors from among more than 110 people who had been living in the building ​could be housed. Residents sifted through the rubble picking up belongings, including food.

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“We were in shock from the ​scene we witnessed. Imagine seeing your family members under the rubble — some of them (torn to) pieces, others killed,” said Nader El-Ejlah, a survivor who said several of his relatives were killed in the collapse.