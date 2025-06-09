Hospital gets a facelift

Hospital’s Baby Clinic and Women’s Ward have been cleaned and painted. [PHOTO:RIYA BHAGWAN]

For families accessing Rakiraki Hospital, a cleaner and more welcoming environment now awaits them.

The hospital’s Baby Clinic and Women’s Ward have been cleaned and painted, while the surrounding grounds have also undergone gardening and general clean-up work.

The work was completed by 67 employees from FIJI Water under its Veitokani Program.

The improvements are aimed at creating cleaner and more welcoming spaces for people accessing healthcare services at the hospital.

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FIJI Water says the program focuses on contributing time, skills and resources to communities where its employees live and work.