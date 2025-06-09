EU to give Ukraine €3.3b for missiles and drones

source: reuters

European Commission President Ursula von ‌der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union will ​disburse €3.3 billion to ​Ukraine on Friday to procure ⁠missiles and drones.

“I just ​had a phone call with ​President Zelenskiy. Tomorrow (Friday) we will disburse €3.3 billion for missiles and ​drones in Ukraine,” von ​der Leyen said on X.

Zelenskiy, writing ‌on ⁠the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the new disbursement. He ​described his ​conversation ⁠with von der Leyen as “very productive,” and ​said discussions focused ​on “vital ⁠steps for the resilience of our defence” including ⁠issues ​of financing.