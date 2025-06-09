EU to give Ukraine €3.3b for missiles and drones

source: reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union will disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine on Friday to procure missiles and drones.
“I just had a phone call with President Zelenskiy. Tomorrow (Friday) we will disburse €3.3 billion for missiles and drones in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said on X.
Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the new disbursement. He described his conversation with von der Leyen as “very productive,” and said discussions focused on “vital steps for the resilience of our defence” including issues of financing.
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