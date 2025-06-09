PRF calls for greater grassroots recognition

Pacific-based organisations will help ensure recycling solutions are practical. [PHOTO: SUPPLIED]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling for greater recognition of grassroots recyclers in the development of regional waste management policies.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says people working on the ground have practical experience that needs to be reflected in regional policy.

“Pacific communities have been doing this work for a long time, yet the lived experience of grassroots recyclers and the work of Collection Pillars of Recycling is still not sufficiently reflected in the way policies and solutions are developed.”

He says grassroots recyclers should not simply be grouped under the private sector or treated as part of a collection system.

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Deo says Pacific communities have been developing recycling solutions for years and their experience should help shape future policies.

“We should not have to keep looking outside the Pacific for answers when we already have people on the ground who understand the challenges, have tested solutions and know what works in their own communities.”

He says stronger recognition of Pacific-based organisations will help ensure recycling solutions are practical and suited to local communities.