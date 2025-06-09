Old drug laws replaced

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The Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 and the Dangerous Drugs Act has been repealed and replaced under the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill 2026.

Cabinet has endorsed the Bill, which will establish the Counter Narcotics Bureau as Fiji’s principal agency for preventing, detecting and investigating illicit drug activity.

The Bill will also strengthen investigative and enforcement powers, national coordination and international cooperation.

It will introduce offences relating to illicit drugs, controlled chemicals and equipment, while establishing diversion, treatment and rehabilitation pathways.

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The legislation will also provide measures to protect vulnerable and at-risk people affected by drug use and related harms.