Azcatitlan Codex returns to Mexico after 180 years in France

source: reuters

The Azcatitlan Codex, a rare manuscript that recounts the founding of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan and the subsequent arrival ​of Spanish conquistadores, is back in Mexico for the first time ‌since 1840.

The 16th-century artifact, considered one of the most important visual records of Aztec history, is on loan from France’s Bibliotheque Nationale, where it has been held since 1898. ​The two nations are celebrating 200 years of diplomatic ties.

Combining Mesoamerican pictograms ​with European writing, the Azcatitlan Codex is divided into three ⁠sections.

It traces the Mexicas’ migration from Aztlan, the mythical birthplace of Aztec ​civilization, to the founding of Tenochtitlan (in present-day Mexico City). It also recounts the ​succession of the city’s tlatoanis, or rulers, and depicts the arrival of the Spanish, the conquest and the subsequent evangelization, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History.

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“These codices ​are extremely important to us because they continue to give us identity ​and value as human beings during these very special times we are experiencing,” said Maria ‌Eugenia Castañeda, ⁠representative of the Mexica peoples. “They elevate our morale, our customs, our culture, and our sense of who we are.”