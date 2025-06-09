Sterilization program challenges dog cull policy in Romania

source: reuters

Every day at dawn, eight veterinary vans pull out of the ‌Smeura animal shelter, deep in a forest in central Romania, and fan out to villages where they sterilize dogs for free.

The pilot programme run by German animal welfare association Tierhilfe Hoffnung has ​one main aim — to show there is a better alternative to the ​country’s policy of culling unwanted animals.

Romania authorised the capture and euthanasia ⁠of strays in 2013 after a child was killed in an attack. Thirteen years ​on, animal groups say the country still has one of Europe’s largest populations of ​roaming dogs, estimated at 500,000.

The shelter itself has been taking in strays, and sent more than 2,200 of them out for adoption last year alone. But as each one leaves, another arrives.

Article continues after advertisement

“The ​dogs keep coming,” Tierhilfe Hoffnung manager Matthias Schmidt said. “If we want to solve ​the problem, we have to sterilize intensively and en masse in order to achieve this result.”

Calls ‌to end ⁠euthanasia have increased since an investigation by international animal welfare organization Four Paws earlier this year found evidence of systemic neglect, overcrowding and abuse in publicly funded animal shelters.

“In the next five years we want to solve the problem … by identifying (dogs), ​vaccinating against rabies, registering ​them in a ⁠national program, and sterilizing them,” Schmidt said.