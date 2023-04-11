Louisville, Kentucky: Gunman kills four in bank shooting

[Source: BBC]

Four people were killed when an employee opened fire in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and livestreamed the attack on Instagram, police say.

The victims were aged between 40 and 64. Among nine others injured was a rookie police officer who graduated into the force two weeks ago.

The officer was struck in the head and is still critical after brain surgery.

Article continues after advertisement

Police responded within three minutes, and fatally shot the attacker in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting took place at the Old National Bank in the city centre at about 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

Witness Caleb Goodlett told local media that his wife, an employee at the bank, had locked herself inside the vault when the attack began.

Other witnesses described seeing the shootout between police officers and the lone attacker.