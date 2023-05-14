Italy promises full support for Ukraine as Zelenskiy meets pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Italy [Source: Reuters]

Italy’s leaders promised full military and financial backing for Ukraine and reiterated support for its EU membership bid as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Rome for the first time since the war began.

Zelenskiy met President Sergio Mattarella and then Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before he was due to head to the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis, who said in late April the Holy See is involved in a peace mission to end the war with Russia.

Both Mattarella and Meloni reiterated Italy’s full support for Ukraine in terms of military, financial, humanitarian and reconstruction aid in the short and long term.

At a news conference after her meeting with Zelenskiy, Meloni condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust aggression,” pledged Italy’s support for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary,” and urged Russia to immediately withdraw.

“You can’t achieve peace through a surrender,” she said, echoing a previous comment by Mattarella. “It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world”.

She emphasised Italy’s support for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union and the “intensification” of a partnership with NATO.

As he headed to the presidential palace, Zelenskiy’s motorcade passed by small groups of people holding Ukrainian flags. One person held up a sign condemning Russia.

Zelenskiy flew to Rome on an Italian government plane that was escorted over Italian airspace by fighter jets.