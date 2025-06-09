Young Nanovu ready for big test against Indian opponent

Laite Nanovu

Nineteen-year-old Laite Nanovu will step into the ring this Saturday for what is expected to be one of the toughest bouts of her young career when she faces India’s Aarti Hoodha in the lightweight division of the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Nanovu, who has already fought three professional and five amateur bouts, knows she will be up against a strong and experienced opponent.

Hoodha, a seasoned Indian fighter with an impressive record at state and national level, is known for her aggressive style and physical strength; qualities that will test the Fijian boxer’s skill and composure.

Despite the challenge, Nanovu remains calm and focused. She says her previous fights have taught her valuable lessons about patience, discipline, and technique, and she plans to use that experience to her advantage on fight night.

Trained by her uncle and mentor Osea Nanovu, the young boxer began her journey in 2020 and has been steadily improving under his guidance.

While Nanovu admits she sees boxing as a hobby rather than a full-time career, she is determined to give her best performance in front of her home crowd.

With her family set to be ringside cheering her on, the Suva teenager hopes to deliver a strong showing against her formidable opponent from India.

