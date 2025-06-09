Young cricketer Ben Austin dies in hospital

Source : ABC Sport / Website

A young cricketer critically injured while practising in cricket nets in Melbourne’s east earlier this week has died in hospital.

Cricket Victoria confirmed that Ben Austin, 17, was struck in the neck with a ball that was thrown by a “wanger” — a ball-throwing device — before a game.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully just before 5pm on Tuesday and took the boy to Monash Medical Centre in a critical condition.

Ben had been wearing a helmet but not a stem guard, head of Cricket Victoria Nick Cummins confirmed.

“The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago,” Mr Cummins said.

