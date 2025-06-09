Waranivalu to feature for Tahiti in historic OFC Pro League

Rewa FC coach-player Ratu Tevita Waranivalu is set to take his experience beyond Fiji after being named in the Tahiti United FC squad for the inaugural OFC Pro League.

Waranivalu’s inclusion marks a significant milestone, with the Rewa talisman the only Fijian player set to feature for an overseas club in the historic regional competition.

His move highlights both his consistency at domestic level and the growing recognition of Fijian footballers within Oceania.

The OFC Pro League, which brings together top clubs from across the region, is seen as a major step forward for elite football in the Pacific.

Tahiti will meet South Melbourne FC in their first match next Sunday.

Meanwhile Bula FC and Vanuatu United FC will open the inauguaral tournament playing the first match next Saturday at Eden Park at 2pm.

