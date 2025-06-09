Untapped I-Taukei talent could be key to raising the standard of Badminton in Fiji

While badminton is traditionally dominated by Asian players, Badminton Fiji representative Abel Caine believes there is an untapped pool of talent within the I-Taukei community that could help raise the standard of the sport in Fiji.

Caine pointed to the recent success of former Jeremiah Rabevu College student Isimeli Nayacakalou, who claimed the C Grade title at the Badminton Fiji Open Nationals just three months after taking up the sport.

He says the achievement highlights the potential that exists if more I-Taukei youths get involved.

With proper training and long-term development, Caine believes Fiji has a strong chance of reaching Olympic level in the future.

“I know there’s a class of i-taukei players that are just made for badminton. Slightly taller, slightly skinner, got the volleyball leap, got the basketball eyes. All we need to give them is seven years of guidance, that’s our job. Find them, guide them, and hope they can take us to the Olympics.”

Article continues after advertisement

However, he adds that while natural talent is abundant, players must still progress through the correct development pathways.

Meanwhile, Badminton Fiji’s first major event of the year will be the Oceania Championships in New Zealand next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.