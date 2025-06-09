Wimbledon 2026 to Air Exclusively Live on FBC 2

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Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, will once again take centre stage on FBC Sports with exclusive live coverage returning to FBC 2 from Monday, June 29th, at 10pm.

The two-week championship, played on the iconic grass courts of the All-England Club in London, brings together the world’s best tennis players competing for one of sport’s most historic and coveted titles.

FBC Sports will once again be the exclusive broadcaster in Fiji, giving viewers a front-row seat to all the drama, intensity, and tradition that defines Wimbledon—from opening serves to championship points.

One of the major highlights of this year’s championships is the sensational return of Serena Williams. After more than four years away from professional tennis following her emotional farewell at the 2022 US Open, Williams makes her return to Wimbledon this year after receiving a wildcard entry into the main draw, adding even more excitement and global attention to the tournament.

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FBC General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, says securing exclusive coverage reflects FBC’s commitment to delivering world-class sporting content to audiences across Fiji.

“We are proud to bring Wimbledon exclusively to FBC 2, giving our viewers access to one of the greatest sporting events in the world. This is part of our continued effort to ensure Fijians can experience premium international sport live and in real time.”

Wimbledon 2026 will feature the world’s top-ranked players battling it out across the famous grass courts, with matches played in front of packed crowds and a global television audience.

Fans across Fiji are encouraged to tune in from Monday, June 29th, at 10pm, only on FBC 2, for exclusive live coverage of Wimbledon 2026.