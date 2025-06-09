Suva Hockey focuses on development

[Photo: FILE]

In a bid to nurture the next generation of national hockey players, the Suva Hockey Association has spent the past two years running weekly training clinics for children and young adults.

Vice President Joshua Pickering said the program focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the sport while providing a fun and inclusive environment for participants to develop their skills.

He emphasised that the initiative is open to everyone and is not limited to family members or friends of those involved with the Suva Hockey Association.

The program caters to a range of age groups, with participants as young as four years old through to 18-year-olds taking part in the sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know this is a minor sport in the country, and we just want to do our part in making sure it continues to grow. That’s why we’re focusing a lot on development.”

Training clinics are conducted by former national representatives, all of whom volunteer their time and expertise to help grow the sport at the grassroots level.