Rawaqa appointed assistant forward and national coach

The Flying Fijians have added experience and stability to their coaching structure with the appointment of former Fiji international and experienced Drua mentor Ifereimi Rawaqa as the team’s new Assistant Forward Coach and National Contact (Collision) Coach.

Rawaqa, a seasoned campaigner in Fiji’s forward pack during his playing days, has built an equally respected coaching resume in recent years, including his time developing the Fijian Drua women’s side this season.

His return to the national setup is being welcomed as a strategic step toward strengthening Fiji’s physicality and technical standards ahead of a crucial international calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Rugby Union says Rawaqa’s deep knowledge of the local playing group, combined with his expertise in collision and contact systems, makes him an ideal fit as Fiji prepares its pathway to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Rawaqa’s appointment signals Fiji Rugby’s continued commitment to building a robust, locally grounded coaching unit capable of developing world-class forwards and a tougher, more resilient squad.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.