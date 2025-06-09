Drua stars launch royalty-earning toys

Source: Supplied

Tevita Ikanivere, Frank Lomani, and Selestino Ravutaumada are now part of the global trend where athletes earn money from the use of their image via officially licensed toys.

In line with practices long common in the United States and Europe where colleges and professionals generate income from licensing, endorsements, and merchandise, these Drua figurines mark the first time Fijian players will receive royalties for products created in their likeness.

In partnership with Mogul Visual Solutions, the Fijian Drua have launched a range of limited-edition collectables, bobbleheads and key tags, featuring these popular rugby stars. These items are officially licensed, granting the players a royalty on every sale, similar to how name, image and likeness (NIL) arrangements work for US athletes.

Mogul Director Ritesh Chauhan explained that the initiative is designed to deepen fan engagement while ensuring players share in the economic value they generate.

“These are limited edition, so fans can treasure themand the players receive royalties from every sale. It’s a new way to reward our pioneers both on and off the field.”

Captain Tevita Ikanivere said he was humbled to be featured.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think toys would be made in my likeness in Fiji, it’s truly an honour and a wonderful gift for fans, especially children.”

Co-captain Frank Lomani adds that this is huge for sports in Fiji.

“This kind of merchandise has been common overseas. Having it here in Fiji is massive for our sport.”

The figurines are available now at Prouds Stores in Suva and Nadi, priced at $34 for bobbleheads and $19.50 for key tags, a unique blend of fan culture and athlete empowerment.

