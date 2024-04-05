Daveua double for Fijiana 7s win

Fijiana's captain, Raijeli Daveua, showcasing her skill and determination as she charges towards a try.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has bounced back with a win against South Africa following a close 19-12 loss to Australia in their first Hong Kong 7s pool match.

Fiji defeated South Africa 24-7.

Verenaisi Bari struck after a minute following some patient build up before captain Raijieli Daveua followed through with another.

Leading 14-nil, Ilisapeci Delaiwau powered her way over the tryline off the back of some quick thinking by Ana Maria Naimasi.

Fiji was leading 19-nil at the break.

However, the South Africans shot off the blocks in the second spell and rattled the Fijians with pressure rugby.

South Africa was rewarded with their relentless effort with a converted try to trail 7-19.

Captain Daveua sealed the win with their fourth try a minute from full-time.

The Fijiana meet Ireland at 3:01pm in their final pool game.